WIBW Radio/KAN Podcast: Kansas Department of Labor Deputy Secretary Peter Brady
Peter Brady, Deputy Secretary with the Kansas Department of Labor, joined us on Tuesday’s Ag Issues program. KDOL has announced actions it is taking in an effort to combat the growing threat of identity theft. Kansas, like every other state, is seeing a historic increase in reports of fraudulent unemployment claims. To date, KDOL has prevented approximately 45,000 identity theft-related fraudulent claims from being paid out. In response, KDOL created the www.ReportFraud.ks.gov website which serves as a one-stop shop for any person that suspects she or he may have been a victim of identity theft.