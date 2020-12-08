WIBW Radio/KAN Podcast: Kansas Farm Bureau Health Plans Manager Erin Petersilie
Erin Petersilie, Kansas Farm Bureau health plans manager, joined us on Tuesday’s Ag Issues program. She looked at the first year that Kansas Farm Bureau rolled out their health plans and noted that almost 7,000 Kansans have signed up and been approved for KFB health plans. Some of those 7,000 are saving up to 60% per month of premiums. Petersilie talked about how far they’ve come in the first year and some of the member’s success stories as well. She also walked through some of the options that people have available to them and talked about some of the Medicare supplements which would be of interest to those who qualify.