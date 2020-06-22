WIBW Radio/KAN Podcast: Kansas Farm Bureau President Rich Felts
Rich Felts, President of Kansas Farm Bureau, joined us on Monday’s Ag Issues program. He updated weather conditions along with soybean planting and harvest updates from southeast Kansas. Felts commented on what he’s heard from Kansas Farm Bureau members with regards to how it’s affected them through the COVID-19 pandemic. He also commented on how important the trade deals, such as the phase one trade with China and soon to be implemented USMCA agreement, will be to U.S. farmers. Felts also commented on his worries about the economy and how it affect rural communities.