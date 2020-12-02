WIBW Radio/KAN Podcast: Kansas Farm Bureau President Rich Felts
Rich Felts. Montgomery County farmer and President of Kansas Farm Bureau joined us on Wednesday’s Ag Issues program. The discussion first focused on looking back at 2020 for agriculture during the COVID-19 pandemic. Felts also previewed the 102 annual meeting of Kansas Farm Bureau taking place Dec 3-4 in a virtual format. Felts also commented on Kansas Farm Bureau being a part of the Stop the Spread Kansas public awareness campaign urging Kansans to do their part in slowing the rate of COVID-19 infections across the state. Stakeholders are encouraging Kansans to follow the Centers for Disease Control guidelines, avoid mass gatherings, use face coverings and other measures to preserve precious health care resources. Campaign partners include the Kansas Hospital Association, Kansas Chamber, Kansas Farm Bureau and the Kansas Medical Society.