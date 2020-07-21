WIBW Radio/KAN Podcast: Kansas Farm Service Agency Executive Director David Schemm
State Executive Director
USDA Photo by Preston Keres
David Schemm, State Executive Director for the Kansas Farm Service Agency, joined us on Tuesday’s Ag Issues program. He updated how the reopening of the county FSA offices across Kansas, was going. Schemm also covered several areas with regards to disaster assistance and aid for farmers and ranchers across Kansas. It included updates on the disaster assistance for livestock producers and updates on the numbers for Kansas farmers and ranchers who submitted applications for the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program. Schemm also gave updates on acreage reporting and the WHIP+ program.