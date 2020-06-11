WIBW Radio/KAN Podcast: Kansas Farm Service Agency Executive Director David Schemm
State Executive Director
USDA Photo by Preston Keres
David Schemm, State Executive Director of the Kansas Farm Service Agency, joined us on Thursday’s Ag Issues program. The discussion focused on the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program and how much has already been distributed to Kansas farmers. Schemm also talks about how the application process has been going with regards to CFAP. He also looked at the process and procedures of Kansas county FSA offices being able to reopen their doors to customers.