      Weather Alert

WIBW Radio/KAN Podcast: Kansas Farm Service Agency Executive Director David Schemm

Jun 11, 2020 @ 7:53am
State Executive Director USDA Photo by Preston Keres

David Schemm, State Executive Director of the Kansas Farm Service Agency, joined us on Thursday’s Ag Issues program. The discussion focused on the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program and how much has already been distributed to Kansas farmers. Schemm also talks about how the application process has been going with regards to CFAP. He also looked at the process and procedures of Kansas county FSA offices being able to reopen their doors to customers.

 

You May Also Like
Sports Talk On Demand
Sports
Health official frustrated with people looking for ways to "wiggle around" the restrictions of stay-at-home order
Saturday morning shooting under investigation, five persons being sought
Man riding on horseback finds missing 87-year-old woman