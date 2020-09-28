WIBW Radio/KAN Podcast: Kansas Farm Service Agency State Executive Director David Schemm
David Schemm, State Executive Director of the Kansas Farm Service Agency, joined us on Monday’s Ag Issues program. The focus was on the current signup period for the second round of the Coronavirus Food Assistance program from USDA. Schemm talked about some of the differences between the first and second rounds of signup and what it covers as well. He also talked about some of the questions already being asked specific portions of CFAP 2. Schemm also commented on the payouts that have already been made to Kansas farmers and ranchers through the various relief programs throughout 2020 and 2019.