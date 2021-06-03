      Weather Alert

WIBW Radio/KAN Podcast: Kansas FFA State President Elizabeth Sturgis

Jun 3, 2021 @ 10:30am

Kansas FFA State President Elizabeth Sturgis joined us on Thursday’s Ag Issues program. The 93rd Kansas FFA Convention is underway and being held in a virtual format for the second consecutive year. Sturgis highlighted some of the events coming up on Thursday’s and Friday’s agenda. She also looked back at her year as State President and how FFA members and chapters have handled everything throughout the time of the pandemic. Sturgis also talked about leading the all-female state officer team and her message to any FFA member who has an interest in running for State office.

 

