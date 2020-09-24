      Weather Alert

WIBW Radio/KAN Podcast: Kansas Grain Sorghum Producers and Kansas Grain Sorghum Commission Executive Director Jesse McCurry

Sep 24, 2020 @ 8:21am

Jesse McCurry, Executive Director of the Kansas Grain Sorghum Producers and Kansas Grain Sorghum Commission, joined us on Thursday’s Ag Issues program. McCurry gave an update on crop conditions and the start of harvest in Kansas. He also looked at how the strong basis levels have elevated milo prices over corn, by some cases as much as a dollar in Kansas. McCurry also looked at the importance of continuing to find new leaders for both the Association and Commission and how funding has kept improving technology and research to improve the product. He also looked at where the industry focuses on sustainability for the sorghum crop.

 

 

 

