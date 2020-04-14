WIBW Radio/KAN Podcast: Kansas Lieutenant Governor Lynn Rogers
Kansas Lieutenant Governor Lynn Rogers joined us on Tuesday’s Ag Issues program. The Lt. Governor gave an update from the Kelly Administrations perspective on the COVID-19 pandemic and the effects it has had on agriculture and rural Kansas. He talked about the process of determining whether or not to extend the current stay at home order that is in effect here in Kansas. Lt. Governor Rogers also voiced the Administration’s concern about the potential of hot spots for coronavirus coming up in packing plants across the United States, especially the importance and number of packing plants located in Kansas. The Lt. Governor also talked about the search and development of testing kits and personal protection equipment and the ability to get them and distribute them across the state.