WIBW Radio/KAN Podcast: Kansas Livestock Association President Harry Moser
Harry Moser, from Wheaton, and the President of the Kansas Livestock Association, joined us on Thursday’s Ag Issues program. Moser looked back at 2020 with most of the year affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and how KLA and the industry did the work they needed to do throughout the year. He commented on trying to conduct most of the KLA business virtually throughout the year including the recent committee meetings the past couple of weeks culminating the KLA virtual business session taking place on December 17. Moser also commented on hearing from NCBA on what may be coming from the incoming Biden administration and the concerns with where the new administration may go regarding regulatory issues that affected the cattle industry. Moser also taked about the ongoing discussions on Price Discovery and the fact that there’s no easy answer or solution to the discussion.