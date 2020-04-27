WIBW Radio/KAN Podcast: Kansas Secretary of Agriculture Mike Beam
Kansas Secretary of Agriculture Mike Beam joined us on Monday’s Ag Issues program. Secretary Beam discussed the work KDA has been doing with regards to the meatpacking industry in the state of Kansas during the COVID-19 pandemic. He talked about the measures the companies have been doing to help protect the workers at those plants and the importance of keeping those facilities in operation during the pandemic. The Secretary says his department is keeping close tabs on the situation in the pork industry and how it faces a critical week with pork processing plants operating with an estimated 25 percent of their production offline due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Secretary is also awaiting what the final numbers of the total number of acres burned during spring burning season across the flint hills of Kansas.