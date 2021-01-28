      Weather Alert

WIBW Radio/KAN Podcast: Kansas Senator Dr. Roger Marshall

Jan 28, 2021 @ 11:25am

Kansas U.S. Senator Dr. Roger Marshall joined us to talk on several issues. The discussion included the pending naming of the members of the Senate Agriculture Committee, which Senator Marshall is seeking to be on, Impeachment proceedings along with the Executive Orders that have been signed by President Biden during his first few days in office. Senator Marshall also discussed COVID Vaccines and the current situation that we see in the United States.

 

