WIBW Radio/KAN Podcast: Kansas State Fair General Manager Robin Jennison
Robin Jennison, General Manager of the Kansas State Fair, joined us on Tuesday’s Ag Issues program. After the June 30 meeting where the State Fair Board voted to have the Kansas State Fair go on as scheduled, with modifications, the board met on Monday, July 13 to reconsider that decision. They voted, on the recommendation of the State Fair staff, to cancel the 2020 Kansas State Fair. Jennison talked about the factors that went into their recommendation and the Board’s vote. He also talked about the Fair will host special edition livestock shows which will start Labor Day weekend. If you want more information about the shows, click here for more information.