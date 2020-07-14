      Breaking News
Kansas State Fair to have 2020 Special Edition Livestock Show

WIBW Radio/KAN Podcast: Kansas State Fair General Manager Robin Jennison

Jul 14, 2020 @ 8:08am

Robin Jennison, General Manager of the Kansas State Fair, joined us on Tuesday’s Ag Issues program. After the June 30 meeting where the State Fair Board voted to have the Kansas State Fair go on as scheduled, with modifications, the board met on Monday, July 13 to reconsider that decision. They voted, on the recommendation of the State Fair staff, to cancel the 2020 Kansas State Fair. Jennison talked about the factors that went into their recommendation and the Board’s vote. He also talked about the Fair will host special edition livestock shows which will start Labor Day weekend. If you want more information about the shows, click here for more information.

 

You May Also Like
Sports Talk On Demand
Sports
Health official frustrated with people looking for ways to "wiggle around" the restrictions of stay-at-home order
Saturday morning shooting under investigation, five persons being sought
Shawnee County COVID-19 Restrictions Include Mandatory Masks