WIBW Radio/KAN Podcast: Kansas State Farm Service Agency Director David Schemm
State Executive Director
USDA Photo by Preston Keres
Kansas State Farm Service Agency Director David Schemm joined us on Tuesday’s Ag Issues program. With the current state of the Coronavirus pandemic, Schemm updated the current operations at the FSA’s office across the state of Kansas. He also talked about farm and disaster programs that are in a current signup period right now that farmers that farmers can take part in. He reminds farmers and ranchers that even though there’s no person to person contact with the county and state FSA offices closed, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, FSA employees are working and can help them in any way they need through mail, phone, email, fax or in some other manner that provides maximum social distancing between all individuals.