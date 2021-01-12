      Weather Alert

WIBW Radio/KAN Podcast: Kansas State Farm Service Agency Executive Director David Schemm

Jan 12, 2021 @ 8:17am
State Executive Director USDA Photo by Preston Keres

David Schemm, State Executive Director of the Kansas Farm Service Agency, joined us on Tuesday’s Ag Issues program. The discussion focused on a couple of programs where sign up is underway. It includes the Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) where sign up until February 12, 2021. Sign up is also underway for the Quality Loss Adjustment (QLA) Program. Funded by the Further Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2020, this new program provides assistance to producers who suffered eligible crop quality losses due to natural disasters occurring in 2018 and 2019. The deadline to apply for QLA is Friday, March 5, 2021. With Schemm’s term as Executive Director ending on January 19th, he also discussed what’s next for his future too.

 

