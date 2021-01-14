      Weather Alert

WIBW Radio/KAN Podcast: Kansas State Representative Joe Newland

Jan 14, 2021 @ 8:55am

Kansas State Representative Joe Newland (R-Neodesha) joined us on Thursday’s Ag Issues program. The Kansas legislative session is underway and Rep. Newland previews some of what’s upcoming in the water and agriculture committees. Newland also looks at the situation with the COVID-19 pandemic and how his hometown is doing. He also commented on the continued need to work together with regards to the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine across the state. Rep. Newland also assessed how the pandemic will affect the upcoming discussion on the state’s budget.

 

