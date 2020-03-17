WIBW Radio/KAN Podcast: Kansas State Representatives Don Hineman and Joe Newland
Kansas State Representatives Don Hineman (R-118th) from Dighton and Joe Newland (R-13th) from Neodesha joined us for their monthly visit on Tuesday’s Ag Issues program. Both Representative Hineman and Newland talked about the situation with the Kansas Legislature with regards to Coronavirus and how it’s changed the priorities of what needs to be done by the legislative body. It includes the passage of what they both describe as a bare bones budget for the new fiscal year and looking at passage of a new state transportation plan. The situation with the Coronavirus will also have the legislature looking at granting authority to the State Board of Education to waive the minimum number of hours schools have to complete for the school year. Schools are closed this week and many are closed next week as well. They also looked at granting authority to the Chief Justice of the Kansas Supreme Court to waive statutory requirements for a speedy trial. Most courts are closed and this needed to be done to allow for trials that are soon to be starting an opportunity to continue. Representatives Hineman and Newland also looked what effect the Coronavirus will have on state government and the implications for state tax collections. They also gave an update on legislation concerning the meat analog bill, which passed out of the House ag committee and raw milk, which was supposed to be taken up today but committee meetings have been cancelled for today to work on budget issues.