WIBW Radio/KAN Podcast: Kansas State Representatives Don Hineman and Joe Newland
Kansas State Representatives Don Hineman (R-118th) of Dighton and Joe Newland (R-13th) of Neodesha, joined us on Tuesday’s Ag Issues program. We recapped the Kansas Legislative session, which due to the COVID-19 pandemic, ended with much less legislation being able to get through the legislative session. Hineman and Newland commented some of the initiatives that didn’t make it through the legislature including the meat labeling bill, decoupling from the federal tax code, creation of Rural Health Care Innovation Fund and the reform and extension of the Rural Opportunity Zone program. They also highlighted a couple of accomplishments including the Kansas Economic Recovery Loan Deposit Program as well as the Kansas Taxpayer Protection Act. Hineman and Newland also talked about the legislature’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic with the big piece of legislation this past Thursday during the final day of the session. They also looked ahead as to what the state’s revenue outlook may be for the rest of this fiscal year into the first half of the next fiscal year and what that may mean going into the 2021 legislative session.