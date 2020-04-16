WIBW Radio/KAN Podcast: Kansas U.S. Senator Jerry Moran
Kansas U.S. Senator Jerry Moran joined us on Thursday’s Ag Issues program. The Senator commented on the latest happenings concerning the COVID-19 pandemic including the need for test kits and the ability for more people to get tested and how key that is with regards to open up the economy. He also looked the need for more personal protection equipment for hospital workers and first responders. Senator Moran also looked the payback protection program and the number of small business in the state that applied and the money that was given to those businesses. He said there’s already discussions underway about a fourth round of a stimulus package. Senator Moran also talked about the factors and what will need to be weighed before the opening up of the economy across the United States.