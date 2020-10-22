WIBW Radio/KAN Podcast: Kansas U.S. Senator Pat Roberts
Kansas U.S. Senator and Chairman of the Senate Agriculture Committee, Pat Roberts, joined us on Thursday’s Ag Issues program. The Senator updated the latest on the votes on trying to pass an additional COVID-19 relief package through the Senate. The Senator talked about the remaining money that is still in the Paycheck Protection Program that would be available to farmers and ranchers and also talked about the $20 billion for agriculture in the COVID-19 relief package. Senator Roberts also talked about how more than likely, it will get done in the lame-duck session of Congress. He also talked about a lot of items still yet to be approved that will need to go through the Senate Agriculture Committee which he expects will happen during the lame-duck session. The Senator also looked the upcoming election and looked at what’s been accomplished the past four years with regards to regulations on farmers and ranchers while at the same time voicing his concerns about those pulled back regulations coming back in a Biden Administration.