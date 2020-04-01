      Weather Alert

WIBW Radio/KAN Podcast: Kansas U.S. Senator Pat Roberts

Apr 1, 2020 @ 8:15am

Kansas U.S. Senator Pat Roberts joined us on Wednesday’s Ag Issues program. A lot of the focus was on the coronavirus pandemic and what Congress has done in passing three stimulus bills with the most recent one being the CARES Act that contained nearly $2.2 trillion. The Senator talked about where agriculture will see help through the CARES Act. Senator Roberts says it probably won’t be the last stimulus package to help people get through the pandemic. The Senator also commented on how pandemic has affected the cattle market and ethanol industry. He also talked about how they’ve maintained constant contact with Governor Kelly to coordinate efforts and to hear about what is needed for those affected by the pandemic.

 

