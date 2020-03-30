      Weather Alert

WIBW Radio/KAN Podcast: Kansas Wheat CEO Justin Gilpin

Mar 30, 2020 @ 7:44am

Justin Gilpin, CEO of Kansas Wheat, joined us on Monday’s Ag Issues program. He gave an update on the condition of the state’s winter wheat crop and also commented on how Governor Kelly’s statewide shelter in place order affects farmers and ranchers. Gilpin says the current situation also shows the continuing need to improve rural broadband throughout many areas of the state. Gilpin also looked at the run up of wheat prices and some of the reasons why we’ve seen improvement in wheat prices. He focused on a couple of those reasons including domestic demand and demand for wheat internationally.

 

You May Also Like
Sports Talk On Demand
Sports
Health official frustrated with people looking for ways to "wiggle around" the restrictions of stay-at-home order
Saturday morning shooting under investigation, five persons being sought
Man riding on horseback finds missing 87-year-old woman