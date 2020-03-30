WIBW Radio/KAN Podcast: Kansas Wheat CEO Justin Gilpin
Justin Gilpin, CEO of Kansas Wheat, joined us on Monday’s Ag Issues program. He gave an update on the condition of the state’s winter wheat crop and also commented on how Governor Kelly’s statewide shelter in place order affects farmers and ranchers. Gilpin says the current situation also shows the continuing need to improve rural broadband throughout many areas of the state. Gilpin also looked at the run up of wheat prices and some of the reasons why we’ve seen improvement in wheat prices. He focused on a couple of those reasons including domestic demand and demand for wheat internationally.