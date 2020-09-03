WIBW Radio/KAN Podcast: Kansas Wheat CEO Justin Gilpin
Justin Gilpin, CEO of Kansas Wheat joined us on Thursday’s Ag Issues program. He commented on the discussion that took place at least week’s in person Kansas Wheat Commission meeting in Manhattan. Gilpin also commented on how the final numbers with Kansas and the US hard red winter wheat ended up and how they’re using the quality data to promote hard red winter wheat to domestic and export markets. He also updated export pace and HRW sales to China and also looked at planting conditions and prospects as wheat starts going in the ground across Kansas this month.