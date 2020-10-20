WIBW Radio/KAN Podcast: Kansas Wheat Director of Governmental Affairs Taylor Williamson
Taylor Williamson, Director of Governmental Affairs with Kansas Wheat, joined us on Tuesday’s Ag Issues program. He updated the latest on winter wheat seeding across Kansas and the concerns about the prolonged dry weather across the state. Williamson says the same dry weather in the U.S. as well as the Black Sea region has also led to a rally in the wheat market. He also updated how wheat exports are faring and how Mexico is the lead buyer of hard red wheat. Williamson also looked at the second round of the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program signup and the fact that many classes of wheat are now eligible. He also talked about an open Director position on the Kansas Association of Wheat Growers and how you can apply for that position.