WIBW Radio/KAN Podcast: Mark Stock with Big Iron Auctions

May 21, 2020 @ 8:02am

Mark Stock, Co-Founder of Big Iron Auctions, joined us on Thursday’s Ag Issues program. He talked about how the online auction company is doing during the COVID-19 pandemic and how they’ve seen an increase in traffic to their website and how the demand has increased for good quality used equipment which has led to final sales prices being higher. Stock also talked about doing your homework in using an online auction service and the things you should look for when buying or selling equipment.

 

