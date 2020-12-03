WIBW Radio/KAN Podcast: Matt Hines with Loewen and Associates
Matt Hines, with Loewen and Associates, joined us on Thursday’s Ag Issues program. The first part of the program, Hines commented on what we’re seeing in the livestock markets. He talked about what we’ve seen in the cash cattle market this week and if we can sustain or go even higher on the cash trade. The second half of the program, Hines focused on the grain markets and whether we can continue with the bullish markets that we’ve seen the past several weeks. He also talked about whether we can sustain and continue to feed a bullish market, like we have in the grain markets.