WIBW Radio/KAN Podcast: National Biodiesel Board Director of Communications Kaleb Little
Kaleb Little, Director of Communiucations with the National Biodiesel Board, joined us on Monday’s Ag Issues program. Little talked about how the COVID-19 pandemic has not been as hard on biodiesel as it was on the ethanol industry despite feedstock markets seeing some major disruptions early on in spring as the feedstock flexibility of biodiesel producers allowed many to shift to different sources than normal and continue operating at various levels. Little says despite the short-term impacts COVID-19 has had on the industry, there is still a tremendous opportunity over the next decade and beyond for growth in biodiesel and renewable diesel. He also commented on last week’s announcement, by USDA, concernng renewable fuels infrastructure programs.