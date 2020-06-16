      Breaking News
WIBW Radio/KAN Podcast: Reno County Farmer Jim French

Jun 16, 2020 @ 7:58am

Reno County farmer Jim French joined us on Tuesday’s Ag Issues program. He gave an update on the condition of the wheat crop in Reno County, as harvest is getting underway within the county. He also commented on the recent hot and dry weather and how that might affect the wheat crop as well as fall crop and pasture conditions. French also looked at the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and has it affected direct sales of meat and produce. We also discussed his work in international development and talked about responding to the pandemic’s effect on least developed nations.

 

