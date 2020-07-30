WIBW Radio/KAN Podcast: Reno County Farmer Jim French
Reno County farmer Jim French joined us on Thursday’s Ag Issues program. The discussion focused on weather and crop conditions in Reno county. French also talked about how weather condtions impacted livestock and pastures and water sources. The discussion then focused on update on a pilot program that General Mills has undertaken in south-central Kansas French says of the past couple of months, scientists specializing in soils, ornithology and entomology have set up monitoring stations and conducted site visits in fields enrolled in the initiative. It’s part of sponsoring a soil health initiative in Kansas and in parts of Canada.