WIBW Radio/KAN Podcast: Reno County Farmer Jim French
Reno County farmer Jim French joined us on Monday’s Ag Issues program. He gave an update on crop conditions around Reno County and how the hot and dry weather has affected fall crops. French also commented on the market rally we’ve been having and what are some of the factors attributed to the rally. He also updated pasture conditions. French gave an update on the program that General Mills is implementing in the Cheney Lake Watershed and surrounding areas. He says teams of scientists are comng into that region studying both bird and insect populations. French discussed why would these creatures be important to General Mills, to agriculture and the future profitability to farmers.