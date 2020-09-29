WIBW Radio/KAN Podcast: Reno County Farmer Jim French
Reno County farmer Jim French joined us on Tuesday’s Ag Issues program. He updated conditions in Reno County and also updated fall harvest and winter wheat planting in the county. The discussion also focused on trade looking at several aspects. French talked about being at the beginning of the new trade year with agriculture being at the lowest balance of trade in decades. He talked about what is having an impact on ag trade to draw it down and how the different commodities are faring. French also commented on the large coalition of farm and commodity groups jointly signing a letter and sending it to USTR Ambassador Robert Lighthizer urging the administration to renew and support our engagement in the WTO.