WIBW Radio/KAN Podcast: Reno County Farmer Jim French
Reno County farmer Jim French, joined us for his monthly visit on Monday’s Ag Issues program. French commented on the current conditions in south central Kansas and also gave an update on fall harvest and winter wheat planting in Reno County. He talked about the drought situation and how its affected harvest, wheat planting and prospects for winter forages. French also focused on Climate and commented on a recent article by K-State researchers looking at the impact of rising temperatures on Kansas agriculture. He also talked about the work Dr. Rattan Lal, this year’s winner of the World Food Prize and why he is so important in connecting agriculture to addressing climate change and carbon sequestration.