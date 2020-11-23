WIBW Radio/KAN Podcast: Reno County Farmer Jim French
Reno County farmer Jim French joined us for his monthly visit on Monday’s Ag Issues program. He updated conditions around Reno county and the fact that they’ve received a few timely rains in the last month. French gave his comments on what might a new administration may offer for agriculture and whether he see this as “good, bad, or mixed”. French also looked at Thanksgiving and how the rising COVID numbers in Kansas might affect the day when sharing food is so important. He also commented on what it might mean for producers of local produce and the outlook for the future. French also commented on where do we find our gratitude when it comes to our good earth and our producers along with how this will play out in the future.