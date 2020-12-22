      Weather Alert

WIBW Radio/KAN Podcast: Reno County Farmer Jim French

Dec 22, 2020 @ 8:07am

Reno County farmer Jim French, joined us for his monthly visit on Tuesday’s Ag Issues program. He updated conditions in and around Reno county and the fact that through the fall, they have received timely moisture. They are still somewhat dry, but are going into the winter in decent shape. French also looked ahead as to where he would like to see ag policy go with regards to trade, commodities, and conservation during the Biden Administration.

 

