WIBW Radio/KAN Podcast: Reno County Farmer Jim French
Reno County farmer Jim French, joined us for his monthly visit on Tuesday’s Ag Issues program. French talked about the latest conditions around Reno County, including moisture, crop conditions and livestock. He also focused on where we see the Biden Administration going on ag policy, specfically looking trade policy and conservation. French recently attended SoilHealthU and will be going on Zoom for today’s No-Till on the Plains winter conference. He talked about this time of year where farmers normally attend meetings and how different it is this year in how we’re participating in conferences now.