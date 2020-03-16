WIBW Radio/KAN Podcast: Reno County Farmer Jim French
Reno County farmer Jim French joined us on Monday’s Ag Issues program. He updated the latest on conditions around Reno county and how the moisture is affecting the winter wheat crop. French also looked at the situation for those who are just entering calving season and how calving season went for those who have completed it. He also discussed some of the effects the reaction to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus has had on agriculture related events across the U.S. and closer to home.