WIBW Radio/KAN Podcast: Reno County Farmer Jim French
Reno County farmer Jim French joined us on Tuesday’s Ag Issues program. He updated crop conditions and fall crop planting across Reno County and gave an update on the status of the winter wheat crop across the area. French also discussed that his area could use more moisture. The discussion also focused on the COVID-19 pandemic and the effects it’s had on agriculture. French discussed whether or not it’s affecting the decisions of producers as to what they’re planting this spring. He also looked at how the pandemic has caused more consumers to look at direct sales of meat and vegetables and how it has affected the small and mid-size meat processors.