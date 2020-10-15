WIBW Radio/KAN Podcast: Rick McNary and Meagan Cramer with Shop Kansas Farms
Rick McNary, from Potwin, Kansas and the creator of the Shop Kansas Farms Facebook page and Meagan Cramer, Director of Communications with Kansas Farm Bureau and one of several Administrators helping McNary with the Shop Kansas Farms Facebook page, joined us on Thursday’s Ag Issues program. McNary and Cramer gave updates on the development of Shop Kansas Farms and all the tools they have available for both buyers and sellers. They also talked about their experiences of consumers asking questions about Shop Kansas Farms as well as farmers and ranchers using the Facebook page to sell their products.