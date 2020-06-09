WIBW Radio/KAN Podcast: Roger McEowen Discussed Court Decision and EPA Announcement on The Use of Dicamba Herbicides
Roger McEowen, Kansas Farm Bureau Professor of Agricultural Law & Taxation at the Washburn University School of Law joined us on Tuesday’s Ag Issues program. The discussion focused on the legal ramifications of last week’s decision by the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, vacating the use of three dicamba-related herbicides on dicamba tolerant soybeans and cotton. McEowen also commented on the Environmental Protection Agency’s announcement late Monday, of the cancellation order for the three dicamba herbicides affected by last week’s court decision. EPA’s decision says growers and commercial applicators may continue to use the remaining stocks of those dicamba herbicides, that were in their possession by June 3, to use them by July 31.