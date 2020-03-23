WIBW Radio/KAN Podcast: Roger McEowen, Kansas Farm Bureau Professor of Agricultural Law & Taxation at the Washburn University School of Law
Roger McEowen, Kansas Farm Bureau Professor of Agricultural Law & Taxation at the Washburn University School of Law, joined us on Monday’s Ag Issues program. Among the items he discussed was a case that it was determined that a watermelon pollinator was not proven as a cause of hollow heart. McEowen also looked at a tax court petition that was not timely mailed. He also looked at a case where it was determined that the early withdrawal penalty on an IRA was deemed constitutional. McEowen also looked at the tax provisions in the CARES bill submitted by Senate Republicans and going through their chamber right now.