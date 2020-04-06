      Weather Alert

WIBW Radio/KAN Podcast: Roger McEowen, Kansas Farm Bureau Professor of Agricultural Law & Taxation at the Washburn University School of Law

Apr 6, 2020 @ 8:58am

Roger McEowen, Kansas Farm Bureau Professor of Agricultural Law & Taxation at the Washburn University School of Law joined us on Monday’s Ag Issues program. The topics included a co-owned property subject to a forced sale. McEowen also updated a decision on a long standing Kansas law, better known as the “Ag-Gag” law and the federal trial court saying lying with intent to harm a livestock facility is protected speech. He also looked at a case talking about conflicted interests in stored grain. McEowen also looked at the retirement-related provisions of the recently passed CARES act by Congress.

 

