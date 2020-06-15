      Breaking News
University of Kansas will shorten the time students are on campus for the fall semester

WIBW Radio/KAN Podcast: Roger McEowen, Kansas Farm Bureau Professor of Agricultural Law & Taxation at the Washburn University School of Law

Jun 15, 2020 @ 8:04am

Roger McEowen, Kansas Farm Bureau Professor of Agricultural Law and Taxation at the Washburn University School of Law joined us on Monday’s Ag Issues program. McEowen gave his thoughts on the latest in the Dicamba court ruling update. He also talked about what the next steps are with regards to the indictment of senior executives of chicken processing firms. McEowen also looked at an Indiana case where an outdated county ordinance failed to bar CAFO’s. He also gave his thoughts on the question of whether advances to children considered loans or gifts.

 

