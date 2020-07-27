WIBW Radio/KAN Podcast: Roger McEowen, Kansas Farm Bureau Professor of Agricultural Law & Taxation at the Washburn University School of Law
Roger McEowen, Kansas Farm Bureau Professor of Agricultural Law & Taxation at the Washburn University School of Law joined us on Monday’s Ag Issues program. One of the topics of discussion was focused on the recent U.S. Supreme Court’s opinion where the court denied the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s revocation of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) and what type of impact it has on agriculture. McEowen also looked at a case, that involved a dairy farm that involved stray voltage and led to partial insurance coverage. McEowen also updated a couple of court decisions that were filed against the implementation of the Navigable Waters Protection Rule that were recently enacted back on June 22 of this year.