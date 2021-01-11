WIBW Radio/KAN Podcast: Roger McEowen, Professor of Agricultural Law and Taxation at the Washburn University School of Law
Roger McEowen, Professor of Agricultural Law and Taxation at the Washburn University School of Law joined us on Monday’s Ag Issues program. As we start a new year, McEowen summarizes the most important developments in agricultural law and taxation nationwide for his “Top Ten” list. Over the years, farming and ranching has become more entangled in legal issues and tax matters and continue to become more complex. During this morning’s Ag Issues program, McEowen reviewed important developments that didn’t quite make his “Top Ten” list. Here’s our conversation of the “Almost” top ten.