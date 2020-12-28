WIBW Radio/KAN Podcast: Roger McEowen, Professor of Agricultural Law & Taxation at the Washburn University School of Law
Roger McEowen, Professor of Agricultural Law and Taxation at the Washburn University School of Law joined us on Monday’s Ag Issues program. McEowen discussed California’s attempt to regulate agriculture in other states and also discussed a case in which a Right-to-Farm-Act defense was deemed frivolous. McEowen also the decision by the Environmental Protection Agency to retain existing primary and secondary National Ambient Air Quality Standards for Agricultural Dust. He also commented on a case that looks at a revocable trust. McEowen also ended the program discussing a tax on port-a-potties!