WIBW Radio/KAN Podcast: Roger McEowen, Professor of Agricultural Law & Taxation at the Washburn University School of Law
Roger McEowen, Professor of Agricultural Law and Taxation at the Washburn University School of Law joined us on Monday’s Ag Issues program. McEowen has received many emails, phone calls and has had many conferences with farm families recently that are asking what the impact of tax changes on their businesses and livelihoods might be. Are structural changes in the form of farming business required? Should existing estate plans be reviewed? What income tax moves should be made? Should capital assets be sold now? During the discussion, McEowen looks at possible changes in the income tax world and talked about what might happen on the estate planning side of the equation.