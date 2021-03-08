WIBW Radio/KAN Podcast: Roger McEowen, Professor of Agricultural Law & Taxation at the Washburn University School of Law
Roger McEowen, Professor of Agricultural Law & Taxation at the Washburn University School of Law joined us on Monday’s Ag Issues program. Among the topics discussed were the legal issues associated with prescribed burning of agricultural land as we often see during this time of year. The regulations among the states have commonalities, but there are distinctions from state-to-state. Another topic of discussion, was the issue of zoning which is largely a local issue. Agricultural zoning often receives favorable treatment, either from being exempt from county-level zoning or receiving a break on property tax or both. A key question is whether a particular activity constitutes “agriculture” such that the preferential treatment applies. McEowen looked at recent court cases on zoning matter involving agricultural land.