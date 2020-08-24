WIBW Radio/KAN Podcast: Roger McEowen, Professor of Agricultural Law & Taxation at the Washburn University School of Law
Roger McEowen, Professor of Agricultural Law and Taxation at the Washburn University School of Law joined us on Monday’s Ag Issues program. The discussion focused on whether there is any tax benefit on demolishing farm buildings and structures, especially for farmers affected by the Derecho storm that caused extensive damage in Iowa, Illinois and Indiana. McEowen also looked at a case in New Mexico that discussed railroad fences, a case in Iowa that involved redemption of farm after foreclosure; and a case in Arkansas that discussed easements.