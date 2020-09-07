WIBW Radio/KAN Podcast: Roger McEowen, Professor of Agricultural Law & Taxation at the Washburn University School of Law
Roger McEowen, Professor of Agricultural Law and Taxation at the Washburn University School of Law joined us on Monday’s Ag Issues program. The discussion focused on issues with noxious weeds and where it causes issues in individual states. He also looked at issues that non-noxious weeds can bring up as well. McEowen also looked at a right-to-farm law that may eventually end up in front of the U.S. Supreme Court. He also looked at a recent case that involves deceptive labeling of beef products.